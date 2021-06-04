Paedophile William Clapham, 85, jailed for decades of abuse
Published
A "predatory paedophile" who and raped and sexually abused children over seven decades has been jailed for 15 years.
William Clapham, 85, committed offences against seven girls and one boy between the late 1950s and 2013.
Jailing him at Lincoln Crown Court Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said he had been "a predatory paedophile for almost the whole of your adult life".
Clapham, of Drift Avenue, Stamford, was convicted after a trial of 20 offences, including rape and indecent assault.
Det Con Helen Morris, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "Clapham has inflicted truly devastating suffering and pain on so many innocent lives.
"We would like to pay tribute to the incredible bravery of the victims, whose assistance has helped to bring Clapham to justice today.
"The verdict and sentence will never make up for what he has done, but we hope that this at least brings some comfort and closure to those affected."
Clapham, who was sentenced on Thursday, was also handed an extended licence period of two years and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.
