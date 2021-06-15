Roberts Buncis murder trial: Boy, 12, 'lured from home and stabbed'
A 12-year-old boy was lured to woodland and stabbed to death in a "savage" attack by a teenage friend, a court has heard.
Roberts Buncis suffered "a brutal and prolonged" knife attack to his head and body in December 2020, a jury heard.
Lincoln Crown Court was told text messages showed the boys had planned to meet before Roberts was seen on CCTV leaving his home in the early hours.
The accused, aged 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.
Roberts was found dead on land in Alcorn Green, in the Fishtoft area of Boston, at about 10:00 GMT on 12 December.
Prosecutor Mary Loram told jurors the tip of the knife used in the attack was still lodged in Roberts' skull when he was discovered.
Ms Loram said the accused had later sent text messages to a friend reading "things went wrong," and "this wasn't supposed to go down like this".
The messages showed the 14-year-old, who gave "no comment" interviews to police, admitted he was responsible, she said.
During a search of the defendant's home and garden, police dogs found a knife under a plant pot bearing blood from both Roberts and the defendant, Ms Loram said.
Officers also found a balaclava and a partially burned Nike top with some latex gloves - also splashed with the 14-year-old's blood and Roberts' DNA - in the pocket.
Ms Loram told the court it was "the most serious and tragic of cases" in which jurors would have to "distinguish between teenage bravado, stupidity, and true intent".
The trial continues.
