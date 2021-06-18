Sam Davies: Two more charged over Lincoln street stab death
A further two people have been charged with murder over the death of a man who was stabbed in the street.
Sam Davies, 23, was found with serious knife wounds in Coleridge Gardens, Lincoln, on 27 May and later died.
Billy Gill, 20, of Beaufort Close, Lincoln, and a 17-year-old boy from the city, who cannot be named, are due to appear before magistrates later.
Five men, aged between 18 and 24, have already appeared in court charged with murder and were remanded into custody.
They are due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea hearing on 28 June.
