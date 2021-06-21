Roberts Buncis: Ambulance worker 'upset' at body find
An ambulance worker has spoken of her distress at being called out to find a 12-year-old boy stabbed to death.
Roberts Buncis was found dead in Alcorn Green, in the Fishtoft area of Boston, Lincolnshire, in December 2020.
A member of the public saw his body and called 999, with ambulance technician Alison Barber being first on the scene.
In a statement read to Lincoln Crown Court she said she felt upset "because [Roberts] just looked so young". A 14-year-old boy denies murder.
The teenager cannot be named because of his age.
Lincoln Crown Court heard how the ambulance service was called to the patch of land just after 10:00 GMT on 12 December.
Ms Barber said: "I saw a body lying in the bushes to the left of the path, on its right hand side.
"As I approached I could see that the person was deceased. I could tell from the colour of his skin that he was deceased and had been so for a while.
"He had a cut injury to the left side of his neck, with blood in his hair and a head injury also.
"I noticed his hands were small and he looked about 17 years old, with white skin and dark hair."
She described how there was a pool of blood on the ground and all over his hooded top, and one of his trainers was off.
When she realised he was dead and there was nothing that could be done, police were called to secure the scene.
A statement from PC Callum Wishart, the first officer to arrive, was read in court.
"I could see there was blood in his hair and around his face and neck," he said. "I could see he had suffered injuries to his face and head and there were patches of blood in the area."
PC Wishart saw a mobile phone on the ground about 21m away from Roberts' body. He and a colleague taped off the area and waited for CID to arrive, he said.
