Paul Barnett murder: Paul Bodell sentenced for Skegness stabbing
A man who left his former friend to die in the street after stabbing him in an argument over £40 has been jailed for 21 years.
Paul Bodell, 38, killed Paul Barnett in Skegness on 22 September after a row about the cash and house keys.
Mr Barnett, 45, died from a single wound to the chest which punctured his heart and damaged his spine.
Bodell, who had denied murder, was jailed at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday.
In a three-week trial earlier this year, Bodell had told the jury that he simply pushed Mr Barnett after he went for him with a golf club during the incident in Grosvenor Road.
He said what happened was an accident.
Prosecutor Andrew Vout QC told the jury: "It was not an accident. It was a vicious intentional blow with a lethal weapon. It was murder."
He said the two men had been friends but fell out before the fatal incident.
Paul Barnett complained that Bodell had taken his door keys from him and he wanted them returning while Bodell believed Mr Barnett owed him £40, the court heard.
Mr Vout said that after being stabbed, Mr Barnett, who was bleeding heavily at the time, managed to make it to his nearby home but emergency services were unable to save him.
Michael Duck QC, defending Bodell, said his client inflicted only a single blow and had not followed up with any further attack.
The court heard Bodell had two previous convictions for offences involving the use of a knife.
Sentencing Bodell to life in prison with a minimum of 21 years, Judge John Pini QC said a letter submitted by Bodell following his conviction indicated he was remorseful.
After sentencing, police said Mr Barnett's family had been "left devastated by the senseless incident".
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn added: "Had Bodell left the knife at home, the outcome would have been very different.
"This case epitomises the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon in a public place."
