Roberts Buncis murder trial: Jury hears of multiple injuries
- Published
A 12-year-old boy found fatally stabbed had injuries consistent with an attempt to decapitate him, a court has heard.
Prosecutors allege Roberts Buncis died in a "brutal and prolonged" assault last December at the hands of a 14-year-old who denies his murder.
Pathologist Prof Guy Rutty told Lincoln Crown Court Roberts' body had a "gaping" 18cm (7in) wound to his neck and multiple injuries to his body.
Some of these suggested an attempt to remove his hand, Prof Rutty said.
Roberts' body was found in the Fishtoft area of Boston, Lincolnshire, in December, the morning after he was fatally injured.
Prof Rutty said a post-mortem examination identified 22 sites of injury across the neck, chest and abdomen, some containing up to 17 separate injuries.
He said Roberts' trachea, oesophagus, carotid artery and jugular vein had been "completely cut in half" and there was damage to the bones in his neck.
Prof Rutty told the court he thought the wounds to be "consistent with an attempt to remove the head, to decapitate the individual".
He also told jurors he had identified a number of knife injuries to Roberts' left hand which showed a blade "has been drawn across [it] at least four times".
"The only thing I could think of was that they were trying to remove the hand or fingers," he said.
Prof Rutty said that, due to the nature and location of the injuries, it was a "reasonable suggestion" Roberts been upright at the start of the attack but at some point had ended up on the ground.
He said he believed the attempt to remove Roberts' head and hand was "part of the final sequence" of the assault.
The trial continues.
