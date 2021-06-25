Sturton by Stow searches: Explosives arrest after substances found
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive substances after the bomb squad were called and people evacuated from homes in Lincolnshire.
A controlled explosion was carried out on the unknown substance found by police at a house in Queensway in Sturton by Stow on Wednesday.
Residents had to leave their homes and part of the B1241 was closed off while the explosion took place in a field.
The man, 30, is also being held on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
The arrest follows earlier searches of the same property on Tuesday when officers first discovered "chemical substances".
Those substances were also destroyed by bomb disposal experts.
Two men aged 40 and 50 were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
Lincolnshire Police said it was during further searches that another substance was discovered which led to the third arrest.
The force said tests were being carried out to determine what the substances were, but there was no risk to the public.
