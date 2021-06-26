Lincolnshire Police car involved in three-vehicle crash
A police car has been involved in a three-car crash in Lincolnshire as it was responding to an incident.
It happened on the the A158 near Horncastle just after 11:00 BST on Saturday.
A police Vauxhall Astra, a Toyota and a Mini were involved but only minor injuries were reported by Lincolnshire Police.
An investigation is now under way into what happened, the force said.
The police vehicle was responding to an incident and was displaying blue lights with sirens sounding but was not involved in a pursuit, it added.
The road was closed at the time and reopened around 14:00 BST.
