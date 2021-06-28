BBC News

Sam Davies: Four men deny Lincoln street stab death murder

image copyrightLincolnshire Police
image captionSam Davies was found with serious knife wounds on 27 May and died later

Four men have denied murdering a man who was stabbed to death in the street.

Sam Davies, 23, was found with serious knife wounds in Coleridge Gardens, Lincoln, on 27 May and later died.

Daniel Heydari, 24, Joe Jameson, 23, Billy Gill, 20, and Eimantis Gochman, 19, all appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via video link and each entered not guilty pleas to murder.

Mr Jameson, of Whitehall Terrace, Lincoln, also denied a charge of threatening to kill.

All four have been remanded in custody until 3 December when they are due to appear for another hearing at the same court.

A provisional trial date has been set for 10 January 2022.

The charged men:

  • Daniel Heydari, 24, of Chestnut Street, Lincoln
  • Joe Jameson, 23, of Whitehall Terrace, Lincoln
  • Billy Gill, 20, of Beaufort Close, Lincoln
  • Eimantis Gochman, 19, of Sturton Close, Lincoln

Two other men also appeared in court but they will be arraigned at a later date:

  • Charlie Wakefield, 20, of Broxholme Gardens, Lincoln
  • Eric Kesel, 18, of Browning Drive, Lincoln

