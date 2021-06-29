Roberts Buncis murder trial: Boy 'lost it' and stabbed friend to death
- Published
A boy told a jury he "just lost it" and stabbed his friend to death with a knife he took off the victim.
Roberts Buncis, 12, was found dead in woodland in the Fishtoft area of Boston on 12 December 2020.
The 15-year-old defendant told Lincoln Crown Court Roberts became angry and produced a knife during an argument about a drug deal.
He said he wrestled the knife from Roberts' hand and "started stabbing him".
Questioned by defence lawyer Brendan Kelly QC, the teenager said he had arranged a meeting with Roberts at 03:30 in the morning to hand over the cannabis the pair planned to sell together.
The defendant said Roberts became "agitated and angry" when he told him he had not brought the £50 which he had promised to give him as part of the deal.
Roberts started swearing at him and said he had "got him out of bed in the middle of the night for no reason," the accused told the court.
"I just started laughing at him. I thought the way he was angry was way out of order," he said
"As I was laughing I just see this silver thing coming at me." The defendant said it was a knife aimed at his head. "I panicked and tried to grab the knife off him."
The teenager said he cut his hand as he took the knife from Roberts and then started stabbing him.
Asked by Mr Kelly "What were you trying to do?" the defendant said "I don't remember I just lost it."
He said he remembered causing some of the 70 injuries to Roberts, including "stabbing him in the neck". Asked if he intended to hurt or kill Roberts he replied "no".
The boy said he ran home and tried to burn the knife, clothes and gloves he was wearing.
The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, has admitted the manslaughter of Roberts but has denied his murder.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.