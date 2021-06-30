Roberts Buncis murder trial: Accused can't remember 70 knife blows
A teenager suspected of trying to behead his friend moments after stabbing him to death told a court he could not remember the full attack.
Roberts Buncis, 12, was found dead in woodland in the Fishtoft area of Boston on 12 December 2020.
The 15-year-old defendant told Lincoln Crown Court he recalled stabbing his victim once in the neck, but did not remember 70 other blows.
The accused has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.
During earlier testimony in his defence, the teenager told the jury Roberts became angry and produced a knife during an argument about a drug deal.
On Wednesday, prosecutor Mary Loram QC asked the boy: "You say he attacked you with a knife which you then took off him and he ran off. Why did you have to kill him?"
He replied: "I don't know."
The prosecutor continued: "Were you angry because your hand was hurt? Did you attack Rob because you were angry?"
"Yes," he replied.
Ms Loram said: "You did not stab him over 70 times to defend yourself did you?"
The accused replied: "No."
The trial previously heard evidence from a pathologist who said injuries to Roberts' neck were "consistent with an attempt to remove the head".
Ms Loram said the day after the killing the defendant had spent his time trying to hide his involvement in Roberts' death.
She said: "Your sole concern that day was not Roberts, but you."
The prosecutor asked the defendant why he had not answered the police's questions during interviews following his arrest.
She added: "You hadn't thought of a story yet had you?
"You hadn't thought up the lies that you told this jury at that time. You hadn't thought of an explanation about why you stabbed Roberts over 70 times."
The boy denied lying to the jury.
The trial continues.
