Boy, 16, suffers facial injuries in Sleaford stabbing
A boy has suffered several wounds to his face in a stabbing in Lincolnshire.
The 16-year-old was taken to hospital after what detectives said was a "violent assault" at Castle Causeway in Sleaford just before 20:45 BST on Friday.
Police said the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and a suspect had been identified.
Det Insp Gail Hurley said a number of young people had seen the assault and urged witnesses to get in touch.
She appealed particularly for anyone with mobile phone footage.
"This was a violent assault and will have been very traumatising for the victim or those witnessing it," she said.
"Using or carrying a weapon of any description is never acceptable, and we will not tolerate offences like this."
