Boy, 15, arrested over teenage stabbing in Sleaford
- Published
A boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which left a teenager with several wounds to his face.
The 16-year-old was taken to hospital after what police said was a "violent assault" at Castle Causeway in Sleaford just before 20:45 BST on Friday.
Officers have arrested a 15-year-old on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack or who has mobile phone footage.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.