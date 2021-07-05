Boy, 15, bailed over teenage stabbing in Sleaford
- Published
A boy arrested on suspicion of stabbing another teenager, leaving him with facial wounds, has been released on bail.
The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital after what Lincolnshire Police said was a "violent assault" at Castle Causeway in Sleaford on Friday night.
A 15-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been released on police bail.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who witnessed or filmed the attack.
