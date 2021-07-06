Lamborghini Aventador 'wiped out' by suspected drink-driver
- Published
A £250,000 supercar has been "wiped out" in a crash with a suspected drink-driver.
Humberside Police said the Lamborghini Aventador collided with an Alfa Romeo in Cheapside, Waltham, near Grimsby, at about 16:15 BST on Monday.
Officers shared pictures of the crash on Twitter, adding that "luckily nobody has sustained serious injuries.
The force said the female driver of the Alfa Romeo was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit.
#Newwaltham - Reports of an RTC , patrols attended and saw this lovely Lamborghini wiped out by a suspected drink driver who blew nearly FIVE times the drink drive limit. Luckily nobody has sustained serious injuries. #Team3 #Patrol #Team4 #takenonapotato #traffic #ohnolambo pic.twitter.com/vtFODUBN2E— Humberside Police - North East Lincolnshire (@HumberbeatNEL) July 5, 2021
