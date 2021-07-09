Lincolnshire crash: Man dies and two hurt near Saxilby
A man has died in a crash which also left a woman and child injured.
The driver, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car smash near Saxilby, Lincolnshire, on Thursday afternoon.
The woman and child, who were in another vehicle, were taken to hospital but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 15:30 BST near the B1190 and A57 junction.
