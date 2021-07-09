Disqualified Boston driver jailed after nearly killing 12-year-old cyclist
- Published
A disqualified driver who nearly killed a 12-year-old cyclist while trying to evade police has been jailed.
Luke Mills, 29, crashed into the boy's bike on Church Road, Boston, in May after failing to stop for officers.
Lincoln Crown Court was told the boy suffered a traumatic brain injury, fractured collar bone and that doctors fear he may be left blind in one eye.
Jailing Mills for 14 months, Judge John Pini QC said he had no choice but to send him to prison.
Mills, of Upsall Court, in Kirton, near Boston, was the subject of a 20-month driving ban at the time of the crash, the court heard.
He was stopped by police on the evening of 2 May after officers noticed his vehicle was uninsured.
However, when he was asked to switch the engine off he drove away, colliding with the young cyclist a few streets away.
Prosecutor Noel Philo said pursuing officers stopped to help the boy while Mills drove off.
Passing sentence Judge Pini said Mills had driven away because he "didn't want to be responsible for [his] own actions" having "nearly killed" the boy.
He said: "You left a 12-year-old boy lying in the road seriously injured so you could get away.
"While you were trying to escape that boy was being airlifted by helicopter to the Queen's Medical Centre.
"This was all because you didn't want to be caught."
Mills was jailed and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury while driving while disqualified.
He also admitted failing to stop after an accident, failing to stop for a police constable, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.
