Lincoln bypass closed after battery acid spill
A lorry carrying battery acid spilled its cargo, causing the partial closure of a major road.
Police were called to the accident on the A46 Lincoln bypass between Doddington Road and Skellingthorpe Road just after 07:00 BST.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were using environmental equipment to try and "contain the spill and stop it entering water courses".
There are no reports of any injuries.
Highways England said the road reopened after being closed for more than seven hours.
