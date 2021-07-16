Boston stabbing: Woman, 20, charged with murder
A woman has been charged with murder after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Boston.
Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Portland Street at about 12:15 BST on Wednesday.
The force said the man had suffered a "serious knife wound" and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street, Boston, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later charged with his murder, police said.
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "We are still appealing for information and I'd urge anybody who hasn't yet contacted us to please do so."
