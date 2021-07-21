Seal gets into back garden in Lincolnshire
- Published
An adventurous seal managed to find its way into a shocked homeowner's back garden.
The woman awoke to find the inquisitive female - known locally as Dandy - lounging on her patio in Billinghay, Lincolnshire.
RSPCA rescuers inspected the amphibious mammal and, finding she was perfectly healthy, returned her to the water.
Dandy previously caused a stir when she gate-splashed a paddleboarding lesson on a river in Boston.
PC Martin Green, from Lincolnshire Police's wildlife team, said a friend called him to say "his mum had woken up and found the seal on the patio".
He said Dandy had apparently clambered up a riverbank before entering the garden.
When he arrived, PC Green said, the seal had made its way from the patio area and was sprawled out on the lawn.
"We checked her over and she was perfectly fine," he said.
The RSPCA said they were contacted by police to help with the rescue, and after being assessed, the seal was relocated and "happily swam off".
Back in September the seal pulled itself onto the back of a paddleboard during a lesson on the River Witham in Boston.
Instructor Phil May said his students did really well and all managed to stay on their boards despite the extra visitor.
