Lincoln death: Man charged with Darren Munnelly murder

image captionDarren Munnelly was found fatally injured at a property in Lincoln

A man has been charged with murdering a 46-year-old man who died after being attacked in Lincoln.

Darren Munnelly was found with a serious head injury at a property on Carr Street in the early hours of Sunday, but died a short time later in hospital.

Declan Grant, 22, of St Mary's Street in the city, has now been charged with Mr Munnelly's murder.

He is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.

