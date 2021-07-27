Lincoln death: Man charged with Darren Munnelly murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a 46-year-old man who died after being attacked in Lincoln.
Darren Munnelly was found with a serious head injury at a property on Carr Street in the early hours of Sunday, but died a short time later in hospital.
Declan Grant, 22, of St Mary's Street in the city, has now been charged with Mr Munnelly's murder.
He is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.