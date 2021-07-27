Lincolnshire nuclear waste storage plan subject to 'local referendum'
The public will have the final say on any plans to dispose of nuclear waste in a Lincolnshire village, the county council's leader has said.
A proposal to use a former gas terminal in Theddlethorpe, near Mablethorpe, as a storage area was revealed on Friday.
Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said a "binding" local referendum would be held and "if it's a no, that's the end of it".
The government agency behind the idea said no decisions had been taken.
The proposal by Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) would see nuclear waste from the UK being stored underneath up to 1,000m of solid rock at Theddlethorpe until its radioactivity had naturally decayed.
RWM said it was also investigating sites under the North Sea and in Cumbria.
The plan caused controversy in the area when it was announced last week.
One resident said villagers would be would be left "shell-shocked" by the proposed development.
'Very controversial'
Mr Hill said there were "big pluses and minuses on both sides" and wanted the public to be given more details before a decision was made.
"It could be a massive economic injection to the area, lots of jobs and better protection of the coast, because we know there is a big issue all down that coast in terms of defence," he said.
"On the other hand, we are dealing with a very controversial product and there's all sorts of questions."
RWM previously said it would be many years before any proposals came to fruition, if at all.
The company promised to consult with people in the areas concerned and Steve Reece, head of siting at the agency, said local residents would have "the final say".
The developers added that the multi-billion pound project could create thousands of jobs.
