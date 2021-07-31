Pedestrian, 74, killed in Gainsborough car crash
- Published
A 74-year-old man died when he was hit by a car in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said the pensioner was found seriously injured in Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough at about 23:15 BST on Friday, but died at the scene.
Officers said they believed a Renault Clio, dating from 2006 onwards, may have been involved.
The force appealed for the driver of the Renault Clio or who anyone saw the vehicle to come forward.
Detectives also asked for witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.