RAF Sentry aircraft returns to Waddington after final mission
- Published
An RAF surveillance aircraft has landed after making its final operational flight ahead of retirement.
The Sentry E-3D - dubbed the RAF's eye in the sky - returned to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire earlier, bringing to a close 30 years of operational service.
It was greeted by an arch of water from the RAF station's fire engines as it touched down for the final time.
The aircraft had been taking part in operations in Iraq, and flew in from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.
The Waddington-based fleet is due to officially retire later this year, and will be replaced by the E-7 Wedgetail, which will be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.
The Sentry - also known as the Airborne Warning and Control System or Awacs, entered service in 1991 and has been involved in both combat and humanitarian missions in the Balkans, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya.
Waddington Gp Cpt Robert O'Dell said: "I am exceptionally proud to have been associated with Sentry in a variety of... roles since it entered service.
"Sentry has defined my career and it is inevitably with mixed feelings I now find myself involved with its retirement."
It, along with everyone associated with it, has made an "enormous contribution", he added.
The aircraft was one of two from 8 Squadron involved in operations in Iraq, along with providing support for the Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The other Sentry returned to Waddington earlier this week.
Former squadron leader Ian Green, who flew more than 4,000 hours on board the aircraft, said he was sad to see it being retired.
However, he conceded that it had probably had its day.
"It was upgraded throughout its life but... it's got to a point now that without drastic action and very expensive upgrades the E-3 has just run out of computing power.
"It's replacement - the E-7 - is a much more modern platform," he added.
Another aircraft, the Sentinel spy plane, also made its last flight from RAF Waddington earlier this year.
The Sentinel R1 had operated from the station, near Lincoln, in the skies above Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya for 14 years.
Sentry E-3D
- It has four CFM 56 2A-3 turbofan engines
- Each gives 24,000lb of thrust
- Maximum speed of 460 knots
- It measures 46.68m in length, with a wing span of 44.98m
- It holds 18 aircrew
- It can travel as high as 43,000ft
