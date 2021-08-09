Skegness stab death: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter
- Published
A man has admitted killing a 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in a Lincolnshire seaside resort.
Jordan Siree was found with serious injuries at a property on Glentworth Crescent, in Skegness, on 22 December, and died the next day in hospital.
Scott Rowen, 29, had been charged with murder but his plea of manslaughter was accepted at Lincoln Crown Court on the first day of his trial.
Rowen, of Glentworth Crescent, is due to be sentenced at a later date.
Prosecutor Michael Auty QC told the court the fatal injury was inflicted by a single blow with a knife and the guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted by the prosecution.
