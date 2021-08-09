Factory worker Haroldas Bugaila found guilty of murdering baby son
A chicken factory worker has been convicted of murdering his 11-week-old son and inflicting life-changing injuries to the infant's twin brother.
Haroldas Bugaila, 29, shook Martinas Bugaila to death on 27 March 2019 after a row with his partner.
Lincoln Crown Court heard the youngster died after suffering a "catastrophic brain injury" akin to those seen after a "high-speed motor vehicle accident".
Bugaila, formerly of Granville Street, Boston, will be sentenced on Wednesday.
The court heard that after an argument with his partner, Aliona, the defendant had been left alone with Martinas and his twin brother for five minutes when he started to shout: "Come here, there's something wrong."
Jonas Hankin QC, prosecuting, told the jury "Aliona ran upstairs and looked in the cot. Martinas was on his back. He looked completely white. His eyes were closed and he wasn't breathing."
He said the infant was "turning blue" as his mother made resuscitation attempts.
"Martinas would have collapsed immediately or within seconds of being assaulted, such was the severity of his injury," he added.
The court heard he was taken to hospital but died on 2 April.
Mr Hankin said the baby was also found to have older injuries, which he described as deliberately inflicted.
During the six-week long trial he had told jurors there had been "significant tension" between Bugaila and Aliona and "on more than one occasion the defendant warned Aliona he would 'make the boys cry' if she did not stop speaking to him that way".
Det Supt Karl Whiffen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "This has been an incredibly difficult and emotive enquiry for the investigation team who have worked tirelessly and diligently to ensure that Haroldas is held accountable for his actions."
Bugaila, was found guilty of murder and of causing grievous bodily harm to Martinas between 5 February and 15 March 2019.
He was also found guilty of two serious assaults on Martinas' twin brother.
