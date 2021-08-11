Lorry driver jailed for injuring two police officers in A1 crash
- Published
A lorry driver who crashed into the back of a stationary police car, leaving two officers seriously injured, has been jailed for two years.
Christopher Swain, 38, smashed into the marked vehicle after ignoring a lane closure on the A1 near Colsterworth.
The officers, who were responding to a break-down, suffered injuries including fractures to the spine and broken ribs.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Swain, from Stowmarket, had taken cannabis on the day of the crash.
Grantham response officers PC Christopher Windsor-Beck and PC Matt Brand had been awaiting recovery of a broken down lorry when Swain drove into their vehicle on the morning of 25 November.
As well as their injuries both officers have also suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder since the incident Lincolnshire Police said.
Swain was sentenced on Tuesday having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of being over the prescribed drug-driving limit after taking cannabis.
In addition to his sentence he was banned from driving for four years.
Sgt Dan McCormack said the incident, involving two members of his team, highlighted the dangers of getting behind the wheel after taking drugs.
He said: "The driver's reaction times were greatly impeded, and I have no doubt that this was the main contributing factor.
"PC Brand and PC Windsor-Beck are still recovering but they have returned to work and they are incredibly thankful for all the support and well wishes they have received from their colleagues as well as the public."
