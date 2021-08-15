Lincolnshire man charged with murder after alleged assault
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of another man who died days after he sustained head injuries in an alleged assault.
Lincolnshire Police said 46-year-old Dean Gray was taken to hospital on Wednesday after an attack at Fairfield Yard in Long Bennington.
He died in hospital on Friday.
Terrance Hardy, 35, of Main Road in Long Bennington, has been charged with his murder and is due at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Stuart Gray, 63, also of Main Road in Long Bennington, was charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the death. He is due to appear at the same court on Monday.
A 72-year-old man arrested previously remains on bail.
Det Insp Andy McWatt said police were still seeking information related to the "serious and complex operation".
"We are grateful to those who have come forward with information to support our investigation. We would also like to thank the local community for their assistance and cooperation," he said.
"If you feel you might have relevant information, and have not yet spoken to us, we urge you to get in touch."
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.
