Wrangle: Lincolnshire fire crews tackle warehouse blaze
- Published
Dozens of firefighters from across Lincolnshire have been tackling a major blaze at a warehouse.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a blaze just off the A52 in Wrangle, near Boston, at about 13:30 BST.
There were no reports of injuries, but the A52 was closed in both directions with police advising local residents to keep windows and doors shut.
Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene for some time.
Spencer Creek, from the fire service, said: "Efforts are being concentrated on trying to extinguish the fire, but also to prevent it spreading to the surrounding areas."
Road closure: motorists are advised that the A52 Main Road at Wrangle is closed on both directions while @LincsFireRescue tackle a large fire. We recommend you avoid the area if you can. https://t.co/9jf4vWkxLC— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) August 18, 2021
