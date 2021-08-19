Wrangle fire: Investigation to start after warehouse made safe
An investigation is to start after fire crews worked through the night to make a Lincolnshire warehouse safe after a major blaze.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire just off the A52 in Wrangle, near Boston, at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday.
At its height 45 firefighters tackled the blaze at the George H Kime haulage depot as large plumes of smoke closed the nearby A52 for a time.
There were no reports of injuries.
Nearby residents were advised by police on Wednesday afternoon to keep windows closed to avoid being affected by the smoke.
Spencer Creek, from the fire service, said on Thursday: "Once we've been able to access the building safely that's when our fire investigators will be able to go in and determine the cause of the fire."
Efforts also had to be made during the fire to prevent flames spreading to nearby buildings and into fields with standing crops, he added.
