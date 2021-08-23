Grimsby: Four-year-old girl falls from moving car
A four-year-old girl is being treated in hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries after falling from a moving car, police have said.
The child was travelling in a black Kia Sedona car on the A180 in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, when she fell at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened between the Westgate and Pyewipe roundabouts.
Anyone with information, or dash cam footage, is urged to contact police.
The road was closed for several hours on Sunday, but had re-opened by 21:00 BST.
