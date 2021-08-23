Stubton Hall School: Deputy head David Taylor jailed for rape
- Published
A deputy headmaster who raped and assaulted girls at a special needs school has been jailed.
David Taylor, 71, sexually assaulted pupils at Stubton Hall School, near Grantham, where he worked between 1975 and 1995, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
He was jailed for 19 years and six months after being found guilty of three counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault against five girls.
Police praised the courage of the victims and witnesses who came forward.
Taylor's abuse came to light in 2016 following a complaint made by a former pupil of the school.
He was deputy head at the school, which was primarily a boarding school for children with special educational needs, for 13 years. The school closed in 2003.
Taylor, of Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, had denied 32 counts of abuse between 1983 and 1995. He will remain on the sex offenders register for life.
The school's former head of care, Raymond Longley, 86, was jailed for four years after being convicted of four counts of indecent assault on a girl.
Longley, of Back Lane, Caythorpe, was employed at the school between 1982 and 1997 as the main overnight carer for children who boarded there.
He had also denied the charges.
During a police investigation tracing more than 460 former pupils, more than 200 engaged with officers investigating the crimes, police said.
Senior investigating officer, Det Supt Richard Hatton of Lincolnshire Police, said: "I want to pay tribute to the victims and witnesses whose evidence has brought these two men to face justice.
"The courage to come forward and be prepared to give evidence in court should never be underestimated."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.