Police reissue appeal over high-speed crash at Lincoln car meet
- Published
Police have re-issued an appeal for witnesses after a vehicle travelling at speed hit spectators at a car meet.
Five people were injured as a result of the crash in Whisby Road, Lincoln, on Saturday, with one described as being in a critical condition.
Officers previously said two cars were being driven at high speed in front of a large crowd when they crashed.
However, after further inquiries, the force said one of the cars had been pulling out of a junction.
"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience or any upset caused by this error," a spokesperson said.
Det Supt Peter Grayson, of Lincolnshire Police, urged anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact them.
"The event had a large crowd, and we would like to speak to anyone who has not yet been spoken to as part of our investigations."
