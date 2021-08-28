Covid-19: Lifeguards withdrawn from Lincolnshire beaches after positive case
- Published
Lifeguards have been withdrawn from four Lincolnshire beaches after one staff member tested positive for coronavirus, the RNLI said.
The charity has had to temporarily withdraw the lifeguard service from Skegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton-on-Sea and Mablethorpe beaches.
It said it had made the "difficult decision" due to staff shortages.
Daniel Cooper, of the RNLI, warned swimmers to stay out of the water unless they were "very competent".
Skegness and Mablethorpe lifeboat stations remain able to respond to calls from the Coastguard, the charity said.
The RNLI said it was forced to withdraw from the four beaches because of a reduced team due to other lifeguards having to self-isolate.
The charity said it would "return to a full service as soon as possible".
Mr Copper urged people to stay out of the water while there were no lifeguards available.
He added: "If you are going into the water you need to make sure you are with somebody else and you've got somebody watching you to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if needed."
