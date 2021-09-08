Adam Binns: Bourne teacher 'sexually assaulted girls in taxi'
A teacher accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers in the back of a taxi told them he would lose his job if they told anyone, a court has heard.
Adam Binns denies attacking the pair after asking one if she wanted to "get naughty" at a bar in December 2017.
Jurors were told the PE teacher at Bourne Grammar School, Lincolnshire, had attempted to make them promise not to report what had happened.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Binns had no recollection of the taxi ride.
Mark Achurch, prosecuting, told jurors Mr Binns had approached one of the girls at the Late Bar in Bourne and told her: "You're going to make me lose my job".
Mr Binns went on to ask "Do you want to go and get naughty with me?", and she replied that she was out with her boyfriend to escape the situation, the court heard.
'Unwanted'
Later, Mr Achurch said, the defendant spoke again to the girl, who knew he was a teacher, and two of her friends to insist they get a taxi home.
Giving evidence, the girl said she was drunk by this point and the three had agreed to take the cab.
As she got in, followed by the defendant, she said he "almost instantaneously" put his hand on her left leg.
"Then he moved his hand," she said. "It went under my dress and then into my pants. Then he did it again. It was unwanted."
Mr Achurch said the second teenager sat on the other side of Mr Binns, and felt his hand stroke her stomach.
"I brushed it off but then I felt his hand again and it was inside my pants," the second girl said.
After dropping the girls off, the prosecutor said, Mr Binns knocked on the door of the house and asked to be let in.
"He was trying to get them to promise not to say anything about what happened," and that he would lose his job if they did, Mr Achurch said at Tuesday's hearing.
In police interview, Mr Binns told officers he had bumped into the girls as he was leaving and had offered to pay for their taxi.
He said he could not recall any conversation in the taxi.
Mr Binns, of Dorchester Avenue, Bourne, denies two charges of sexual assault.
The trial continues.
