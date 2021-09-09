Adam Binns: Bourne teacher cleared of sex assaults on girls
- Published
A teacher has been cleared of sexually assaulting two teenage girls in the back of a taxi.
Adam Binns, who taught PE at Bourne Grammar School, was alleged to have groped the two girls after they agreed to share a cab ride with him at the end of a night out.
Mr Binns told Lincoln Crown Court that nothing improper had happened during the journey.
A jury cleared Mr Binns of all charges against him.
The court heard that the taxi journey took place in December 2017 after a social event.
Giving evidence, Mr Binns said he offered to share a taxi with the two girls, who he did not know, after they said they were going to walk home.
"I said it's cold, it's dark," Mr Binns told the jury.
"The direction they were going was the same direction I was going. I said I was getting a taxi that way. It was purely for safety that I suggested a taxi."
He said the girls initially declined his offer, but approached him again while he was waiting for a taxi and agreed to share the journey.
One of the girls sat in the front alongside the driver while another was in the back seat.
Mr Binns said he also sat on the back seat and, moments later, a third girl also got into the back, leaving himself between the teenagers.
He added that he could not recall any conversation in the taxi.
He told the jury there was "no physical contact with them at all".
"I said nothing during the journey. It took 50 seconds to a minute," he added.
The jury at Lincoln Crown Court took less than an hour to return not guilty verdicts.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.