Yasmin O'Donnell death: Pregnant woman killed by drug-driver
- Published
A pregnant woman was killed by a motorist who was high on cocaine and "driving like he was invincible", an inquest has heard.
Yasmin O'Donnell, 29, from Louth, died in the head-on crash on London Road, Burwell, Lincolnshire on 15 July 2020.
An inquest heard Jason Dey was on the wrong side of the road driving at 70mph in a 40mph zone and had double the legal limit of cocaine in his system.
Mrs O'Donnell's husband said his wife "would have been a brilliant mother".
Coroner Paul Cooper said Mrs O'Donnell, who was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash, died as a result of a head injury.
Thirty-six-year-old Dey survived the collision but later died suddenly at the age of 37 in an unrelated incident.
Lincolnshire Police said that if he had not died he would have been prosecuted for causing death by dangerous driving.
The inquest was told Mrs O'Donnell had been going home from work when her car was hit with such force it was pushed backwards into another vehicle carrying a couple and their son.
One witness said Dey was "driving like he was invincible, and he could have done what he liked".
'Beautiful person'
Mrs O'Donnell's husband Sam O'Donnell paid tribute to his wife after Tuesday's hearing, which was held on the couple's second wedding anniversary.
He described her as "a thoroughly wholesome person, inside and out" and "hardworking, sweet and kind".
"Yasmin was 12 weeks pregnant and we grieve not only for her, but for all that might have been," he said.
"She would have been a brilliant mother. Knowing she had that experience taken away from her makes it all the more painful for me and for her family.
"The world lost a beautiful person, through no fault of her own, and it's heartbreaking."
