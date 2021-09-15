Lincolnshire pub historian gets dream job after mum sends advert
A man who landed his "dream job" of getting paid to visit dozens of pubs was tipped off to the role by his mum.
Beer buffs were in a froth when the £28,000, year-long posting for a pub historian was advertised.
Successful applicant Marc Knighton came out ahead, and will be tasked with popping in to about 100 seaside hostelries for an oral history project.
He said his mum had sent the job ad with the note: "You'd better reply - this looks right up your street."
"I was actually quite surprised when I got the call to go for an interview," he said.
"I was absolutely delighted - it's a dream job really for anyone who is interested in pubs and beer."
The Lincolnshire County Council project aims to record the history of the weather-bitten taverns along a 50-mile (80km) stretch of the county's coastline.
Mr Knighton, who has a background in architectural history, wants people to share their stories and photographs of their locals.
"We know about the historic fabric - the buildings are there - but we want the intangible history - the oral history," he said.
"The legends, the ghosts - we want to hear about them."
Ian George, historic places manager at the county council, said: "We'd love people to come forward and share their memories and relics from pubs along our amazing coast so we can record and celebrate them."
As well as researching their history, Colin Davie, the authority's executive councillor for environment, said they were working with landlords and breweries to look at issues facing the area's hospitality sector.
"Especially in the wake of the pandemic, it's important we understand what is needed to help pub businesses thrive," he said.
Content from the project will later be added to the Lincolnshire Historic Environment Record.
Historic England has donated £70,000 to the project - called Inns on the Edge - and there is a roadshow taking place at Batemans Brewery in Wainfleet between 11 and 4 on Wednesday.
