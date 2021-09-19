Lincolnshire Wolds: Man arrested after spate of haystack fires
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after six haystacks were set alight in 24 hours in and around the Lincolnshire Wolds.
Bales were set alight in Hemingby, Edlington, Swinhope, North Elkington, Marshchapel and Eskham on Friday and Saturday, Lincolnshire Police said.
The arrested man, who is 31 and from Skegness, remains in police custody for questioning.
Officers asked for anyone with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.