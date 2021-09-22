Two arrests after children 'threatened' near Spalding school
Two men have been arrested after reports of threats being made to children near a school in Lincolnshire.
Armed officers were deployed to Cathedral Drive, near Spalding Primary Academy, after two separate incidents were reported on Wednesday morning.
The men, aged 45 and 56, who were later arrested at a nearby property, also allegedly threatened parents and staff.
Lincolnshire Police said it was investigating and the two men remained in custody for questioning.
