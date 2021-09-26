Louth crash: Woman dies after car collision
- Published
A woman has died after the stationary car she was in was struck by another vehicle.
The woman, 43 and from the Sheffield area. was a passenger in a grey Skoda Octavia which was struck near Hubbard's Hill on the A16 in Louth on Saturday.
Police believe the car had stopped when it was hit by a Mitsubishi L200 travelling northbound.
The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.