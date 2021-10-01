Lincoln custody death investigated by police watchdog
An investigation has begun into the death of a 40-year-old man who died while in police custody.
The man, from Gainsborough, became ill in Lincoln while being transported to a police station in the early hours of Wednesday.
He had earlier been arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace, Lincolnshire Police said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had begun an investigation into the incident.
An IOPC spokesperson said in a statement: "Lincolnshire Police referred the matter to us after the 40-year-old man died after falling seriously ill whilst being transported to a custody suite following his arrest by officers.
"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time and we've made contact with them to explain our role."
Investigators said they had spoken to the officers involved and taken "their initial accounts".
"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death is in its very early stages," the spokesperson added.
Lincolnshire Police said officers transporting the man to a custody suite had stopped their vehicle on Riseholme Road after the man became ill and gave him first aid.
The ambulance service also attended but the man died shortly afterwards, the force said.
An inquest into the man's death is expected to open in due course.
