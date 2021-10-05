Spalding pigeon poo: Birds of prey idea put forward
Introducing birds of prey could help prevent pigeons from fouling in a town centre, a meeting has heard.
Roger Gambba-Jones, councillor for Spalding Wygate, said it could provide a long-term solution to the problem.
He told a meeting of the Spalding Town Forum the measure had worked well in other areas.
The idea was put forward amid a proposal to bring in outside cleaning contractors due to staff shortages.
Councillor Christine Lawton told the meeting: "The mess is offensive and spoils any effort people might make.
"I saw bunting being put up in shops the other day - very nice - but you can't see it for the pigeon mess."
Emily Spicer, South Holland District Council's assistant director of communities and operations, said she shared the concerns raised in regard to pigeon fouling.
She said the authority was looking to bring in a private contractor to focus on those "particularly grotty areas" due to current staffing issues.
However, she accepted that pigeons were "repeat offenders" and more needed to be done.
In response, Mr Gambba-Jones, who chaired the meeting, suggested birds of prey could provide a solution.
"It's worked very well in other larger towns and cities [and] I think it would be very effective in somewhere like Spalding.
"That to me is far more effective than sticking lots of spikes and nets up, because all they do is end up with lots of feathers and droppings hanging in the air," he said.
"Whereas birds of prey get rid of the source," and would provide a "longer term solution."
