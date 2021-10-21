South Kesteven councillor Ian Stokes suspended over racist remark
- Published
A councillor has been suspended from his party after he was recorded using a racial slur during a public meeting.
Conservative councillor Ian Stokes made the remark while chairing a governance and audit committee meeting at South Kesteven District Council on Wednesday.
The public meeting was being streamed on the council's YouTube channel.
Mr Stokes, the vice chairman of the council, who has apologised for the remarks, has been suspended from the authority's Conservative Group.
'Completely unacceptable'
Kelham Cooke, leader of the Conservative-run authority, said "any form of racism" was taken "incredibly seriously, especially when remarks were made that could cause serious offence".
He added the language used by Mr Stokes was "completely unacceptable" and it was "right" that the councillor had "formally apologised and withdrawn the remark he made".
Mr Cooke said Mr Stokes had been suspended pending an investigation by the Conservative Party and the results of an investigation to be undertaken by the council's monitoring officer.
Mr Stokes has been approached by the BBC for comment.
