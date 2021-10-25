Drink spiking: Eight incidents reported to Lincolnshire Police
Eight incidents of suspected drink-spiking have been reported to police in Lincolnshire in October.
Lincolnshire Police said it was increasing patrols and working to improve safety and awareness.
Ch Insp Phil Baker said the number of cases was relatively low, but added "one incident of this abhorrent crime is one incident too many".
He confirmed none of the reported incidents in the county involved spiking by injection.
Ch Insp Baker said officers were working closely with bars and clubs to make them as safe as possible and said many operated the Ask for Angela scheme for people who felt uneasy.
The force is also encouraging searches on entry, education for staff and improved CCTV monitoring and first aid support.
"We support the work of some venues in offering foil drink toppers to prevent spiking and having facilities to test your drink if you think it's been tampered with," he added.
He said while the number of reported incidents was "relatively low," some incidents may go unreported.
"We urge anyone who suspects they may have been spiked to call us," he said.
"One incident of this abhorrent crime is one incident too many and we would like to be clear that it carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years."
Ch Insp Baker also confirmed a 35-year-old man, arrested on Friday in connection with an attempted drink-spiking at a Lincoln nightclub, was released without charge.
He said the substances in his possession were not illegal and would not have had an incapacitating effect.
"Whilst there were no offences in this case, it does demonstrate we are working effectively in partnership with the night-time economy and CCTV to act swiftly in relation to information received," he added.
