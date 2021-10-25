Lincoln City: Club investigates fan trouble claims
Allegations of trouble involving some Lincoln City supporters at Saturday's game at Sheffield Wednesday are being investigated by the club.
The Football Supporters Association has also said it was investigating, amid claims some Imps fans were put on trains home immediately after arriving.
About 3,000 supporters made the journey to Hillsborough for the game.
Lincoln City chief executive Liam Scully said there were "reports of some really disappointing behaviour".
Trouble outside the Sheffield Wednesday ground was reported both before and after the game, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Mr Scully told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "Some circumstances ultimately led to Lincoln City fans missing out on the game. Equally, there were other incidents where a large number of fans have let themselves, the club and our city down quite badly."
South Yorkshire Police has yet to respond to a request for comment, but one officer from the force's mounted division took to social media to condemn those involved.
1. @swfc vs @LincolnCity_FC yesterday. Disgusting scenes as a significant minority made concerted and organised attempts to engage in disorder. As is always the case, genuine fans and families trying to go about their day found themselves caught in the middle. pic.twitter.com/xOxFKkUrkj— PC Reed (@PC_Reed) October 24, 2021
"We had bottles, flares and stones thrown at us," PC Phil Reed wrote on Twitter, describing "disgusting scenes" involving some supporters.
"As is always the case, genuine fans and families trying to go about their day found themselves caught in the middle," he added.
Several Imps fans took to social media to complain about being stopped and told to go home by police at Sheffield railway station despite having valid tickets for the League One fixture.
Mr Scully said: "We are aware there are people that were caught up in this and turned away that probably did nothing other than pick a certain route into Sheffield.
"But equally, there are reports of some really disappointing behaviour, and quite frankly criminal damage, that has taken place."
He said the club was appealing to anyone with information to get in touch with Lincoln City "just to give us their account of things" and to "understand the scale of the matter and how best we can rectify the situation".
Mr Scully said the club took "big numbers" to away games, but "99.9%" of travelling supporters behaved responsibly.
"We have small pockets of disorder at the football club and people that attach themselves to Lincoln City. It's our job collaboratively to identify these people and take action because they have no place as part of our football club," he added.
"But equally, it's also our job to make sure innocent parties don't get caught up and any action taken by the authorities is proportionate."
