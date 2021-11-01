Lincolnshire Wolds oil drilling plan rejected by council
Controversial plans to drill for oil in the Lincolnshire Wolds have been refused.
Egdon Resources had applied for permission at a site in the village of Biscathorpe.
The proposal had attracted objections from residents, local MP Victoria Atkins and environmental groups.
Planning officers at Lincolnshire County Council recommended the application was given the go-ahead, but councillors rejected the plan.
Seven councillors voted against the plan, with four in favour and two abstentions. The decision was greeted by applause and cheers by protesters at the meeting.
In response, Egdon Resources said: "We will await the formal decision notice before taking advice and considering our options including an appeal."
The site would have been operational for 15 years and it was estimated that it could contain more than 30 million barrels of oil.
The company said the planned development was on an existing site which was "drilled in 2018 without any impact on the environment or local people."
More than 200 residents lodged objections to the plans and a petition against the plan attracted more than 1,800 signatures.
In a tweet, the Lincolnshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England described the no vote as "a huge victory for Biscathorpe campaigners up and down the county of Lincolnshire (and elsewhere)".
