Roberts Buncis: Boy, 15, sentenced for knife murder of friend
A teenage boy who killed his 12-year-old friend in a frenzied attack after luring him to a woodland has been sentenced for murder.
Roberts Buncis was stabbed more than 70 times in the "brutal and prolonged" assault in Boston, Lincolnshire, just days before his 13th birthday.
Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court heard Roberts' wounds were "consistent with an attempt to remove the head".
Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was ordered to serve a minimum term of 17 years.
Jurors took less than two hours to convict Grzeszcz, who was 14 at the time of the attack in the Fishtoft area on 12 December.
Greszcz's trial heard he had persuaded Roberts to meet by offering him £50 to sell cannabis.
He insisted he had acted in self-defence, and had "lost control" when Roberts, who he accused of bringing a knife to the scene, tried to stad him.
Prosecutor Mary Loram QC told the court there was no evidence Roberts had been armed, but the attack showed a "significant degree of pre-meditation and planning".
The number of injuries and significant suffering suggested Robert's death was "more a than a simple stabbing," she said.
Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, sentencing, rejected Greszcz's claim about the knife and said he had not yet shown "any true remorse".
During the "savage and brutal attack" on Roberts, he said, the defendant had made "a determined effort to remove his head before leaving his body for others to find".
After the killing, the judge said, Grzeszcz made attempts to conceal the crime and dispose of evidence by burning his clothing and sending messages claiming he never met Roberts on the night he was killed.
The judge warned Grzeszcz he may never be released.
