School bus crashes in North Hykeham
- Published
A school bus carrying pupils has crashed on a country road.
Sixty children from several local schools were on board the double decker when it left Meadow Lane near North Hykeham, Lincolnshire.
There were no serious injuries but one child suffered a broken arm and another was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Lincolnshire Police urged parents not to go to the scene and asked them to head to St Christopher's School in Lincoln.
Ch Insp Phil Vickers said most of the pupils on board were unharmed.
He also stressed that, contrary to initial reports, the bus had not overturned.
