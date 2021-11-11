Skegness hit-and-run: Man arrested after two men injured
Two men have been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Skegness when a van was allegedly driven into them.
Lincolnshire Police said the men, aged 20 and 38, were struck by a Ford Transit van on Wednesday.
The van was driven away from the scene but was later stopped on the A52 after being pursued by officers.
Police said a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The incident is not believed to be terrorism related, police added.
The incident happened at about 16:14 GMT in Everingtons Lane.
Det Ch Insp Rachael Cox said: "We understand residents may be concerned about this incident and we would like to make clear to the public that this is an isolated incident, and we do not believe it was related to an act of terrorism.
"Our investigation is at an early stage and we would ask the public to refrain from speculating on social media.
"We will have officers in this area carrying out inquiries so please do speak with them if you have any concerns."
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
